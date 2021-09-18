Barnsley’s Romal Palmer is a doubt for today’s clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Barnsley boss Markus Schopp has admitted the midfielder is ‘struggling’ a bit with a minor injury, as per their club website yesterday.

Palmer, who is 22-years-old, has been a key player for the Tykes so far this season.

He has been a regular so far under Schopp and they won’t want to take any risks with him this afternoon.

Other team news

Barnsley will also make a decision as to whether to include Jordan Williams, whilst today may also come too soon for Ben Williams and new signing Remy Vita.

Palmer’s influence

He has now made 49 appearances for the Yorkshire club in all competitions so far in his career and is a hidden gem in the side.

The ex-Manchester City youngster broke into the first-team last season and is turning into a great asset for the club.

Palmer also spent time away on loan in non-league at Darlington a couple of campaign ago which seems to have helped his development.

Blackburn clash

Blackburn are in good form at the moment and will be a tough game for Barnsley.

Schopp has said: “They’re one of the teams who have had a good start to the season; they’ve only lost once, against West Brom. For the rest of the games, they were on a good side – a couple of draws and a couple of wins.”

The Tykes picked up a useful point away at Stoke City in midweek and will be eager to build on that against Tony Mowbray’s side.