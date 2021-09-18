Former Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle defender Kari Arnason has retired from the game.

The ex-Football League man has hung up his boots at the age of 38 (see tweet below).

Idag meddelade vår tidigare spelare Kári Árnason att han lägger skorna på hyllan. Under sin tid i MFF var Kári en bidragande orsak till att vi nådde gruppspelet i UEFA Champions League 2015 och vann SM-guldet 2016. Tack för dina insatser och lycka till i framtiden, Kári! pic.twitter.com/HUknq6BRCR — Malmö FF (@Malmo_FF) September 17, 2021

Arnason last played for Víkingur Reykjavik but has now decided to call it a day.

His former club Malmo have announced the news on their official Twitter page.

Spells in the UK

Plymouth swooped to sign him in 2009 and he rocked up at Home Park as a bit of an unknown quantity having previously played for the likes of Djurgården and AGF.

Arnason was a hit with the Pilgrims during his two years there whilst they were in the Championship.

Aberdeen then came calling and he spent a year in Scotland before dropping back down the border to join Rotherham United in 2012.

The centre-back went on to play 130 games for the Millers in all competitions and chipped in with five goals from the back.

He helped the Yorkshire side rise from League Two to the Championship during his time there under Steve Evans.

Recent spells

Arnason left Rotherham in 2015 and has since played for the likes of Malmo, Omonia, Aberdeen again, Gençlerbirliği and Víkingur Reykjavik.

It will be interesting to see what his next plans are after announcing his retirement from playing yesterday.