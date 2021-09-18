Forest Green Rovers continue to mull over a move for Danny Preston following his departure from Nottingham Forest.

Forest Green Rovers have taken the defender on trial recently and they plan to have a conversation with him soon, as per a report by Gloucestershire Live.

Preston, who is 21-years-old, was released by Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

He remains a free agent and continues to weigh up his next move in the game.

The left-back will be hoping he has impressed Forest Green enough to land himself a deal.

‘He’s looked good’…

Their boss, Rob Edwards, said yesterday: “He’s going to train again today and we’ll have a conversation later on. As we are with all of our players, we’ll be honest with him.

“He’s trained really well and he’s looked good. He’s a good lad as well. Either way, we need to be honest and open with Danny. We’ll be speaking to him today or after the weekend.”

Career to date

Preston joined Nottingham Forest in 2016 and was a regular for them at various youth levels during the course of his five years on the books at the City Ground.

The youngster trained with the first-team on a number of occasions but never made a competitive senior appearance.

Loan spells

He gained experience out on loan at Alfreton Town during the 2019/20 season but spending time with Grimsby Town last term.

Preston made 29 appearances in all competitions for the Mariners as they were relegated from League Two.