Lincoln City have brought Jack Hobbs back to Sincil Bank as a coach.

Lincoln City have appointed the ex-Hull City and Bolton Wanderers defender as an academy coach, as announced by their official club website.

Hobbs, who is 33-years-old, rose up through the youth ranks with the Imps himself before embarking on his playing career.

He last played for Bolton but was released at the end of the 2019/20 season.

‘I feel honoured’…

Hobbs has said: “I had always hoped to play for Lincoln City again and, although that never happened, I feel honoured to have the opportunity to coach at the club.

“I’m delighted to be back at the club where it all started for me as a player. I hope to impart as much knowledge as possible to the younger players and pass on some of what I’ve learnt throughout my 15 years as a pro.”

Early career

The ex-England youth international broke into Lincoln’s first-team as a youngster before earning a move to Liverpool.

Hobbs then spent four years on the books at Anfield before spending a couple of seasons at Leicester City on a permanent basis.

Premier League promotion with Hull

Hull City swooped to sign him in 2011 and he went on to become a key player for the Tigers during his time in East Yorkshire.

He made 78 appearances in all competitions and helped them gain promotion to the Premier League under Steve Bruce.



Recent years

However, Hull sold him after their promotion to the top flight and he dropped back into the Championship to join Nottingham Forest.

Bolton then snapped him up 2018 and he went on to play 39 times for the North West club.

He stuck with the Trotters after their relegation to League One in his first year but they cut ties last year after they slipped into League Two.