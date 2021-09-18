Charlton Athletic are in action today away to Wycombe Wanderers.

Charlton Athletic will be keen to get their season on track with a win over the Chairboys this afternoon.

The Addicks have made a poor start to the new campaign and have won only once in their opening six games.

They were beaten at home by Cheltenham Town last time out.

Team news

Ronnie Schwartz and Ryan Inniss have been ruled out with injury for the next couple of months, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey remains a long-term absentee.

Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey and Ben Purrington have all returned to training recently and are in contention to play.

Opponents

Wycombe are back in League One following their relegation from the Championship last term.

Gareth Ainsworth’s side have made a solid start to the season and currently sit 9th in the league table having won three games out of six.

They could rise into the Play-Offs with a win over Charlton today.

Adkins’ quotes

Charlton boss, Nigel Adkins, has told the club’s website: “They’re going to be tough. Gareth Ainsworth has done a great job.

“He’s been at Wycombe for a long time and he’s done great. He got them to the Championship last year, they’ve come down. They’re a very tough team to play against.”

Predicted starting XI

(4-4-2) – Craig MacGillivray, Chris Gunter, Sam Lavelle, Akin Famewo, Ben Purrington, Diallang Jaiyesimi, Harry Arter, Albie Morgan, Charlie Kirk, Jayden Stockley, Elliott Lee.



Prediction

This will be a difficult game for the Addicks but I fancy them to get a result. 1-1 – Kirk to get his first goal.