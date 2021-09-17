Derby County have today ‘filed notices of intention to appoint administrators’.

Derby County’s board of directors released a statement this evening. It revealed that the club, ‘the ultimate holding company of the group and all of the subsidiary companies’ have filed for administration, after what’s been a horrendous 18 months or so for the club.

Owner Mel Morris has faced no end of criticism for his part in the ongoing feud with the EFL. His club were found guilty of breaching financial regulations and fined £100,000, but still face the very real possibility of a points deduction this season.

Telegraph report John Percy broke the news earlier this evening that Derby County were set to release a statement regarding administration. He wrote on Twitter that the ongoing saga with the EFL is ‘still unresolved’:

So what do we know so far?

Derby County released a powerful statement which went into good detail about their situation. Obviously, the pandemic has thrust them into this predicament.

The club cited a £20million hit in their statement, solely due to the pandemic, whilst also going to mention that their ongoing feud with the EFL regarding their breach of financial regulations meant that the club could not receive their part of the financial assistance that was passed down to clubs in the Championship from the EFL – circa £8.3million.

Derby County’s statement goes on to read:

“We appeal to the EFL to now assist the Club and the Administrators in any way they can in the effort to find a purchaser.”

Points deduction

Derby County began the season with a 3-point suspended penalty for missing a single payment of players and staff last season.

Since, reports have emerged suggesting that a 9-point deduction is in the offing for Derby County, which is still of course very possible despite their announcement regarding administration.

The 9-point deduction is with regards to their ongoing EFL dispute but they also now face a points deduction for administration.

Bury were given a 12-point deduction for entering into administration in 2019, and The Sun’s Alan Nixon has suggested that Derby County are looking at a 21-point penalty or higher.

As per Daily Mail, a 12-point deduction remains the EFL’s standard punishment for a club entering into administration and so Derby County would be dealt that should they indeed enter into administration.

Derby County’s modern history makes for heart-breaking reading, whether it be from a neutral perspective or otherwise.

The club and its fans face so much more hardship and uncertainty and for the players, and Wayne Rooney, playing through this chaos will prove another mountain to climb for the historic club.