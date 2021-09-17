Nottingham Forest are close to naming Steve Cooper as their new manager.

Nottingham Forest have today agreed compensation with Swansea City for the Welshman, as per The Telegraph reporter John Percy on Twitter (see tweet below).

#nffc have today agreed compensation with Swansea and are close to appointing Steve Cooper as their new manager. Cooper is hoping to bring in Steve Rands – who in the past has worked with Pep Guardiola, Roberto Mancini and Frank Lampard – to his coaching staff — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) September 17, 2021

Cooper, who is 41-years-old, has been chosen by the Reds as the man they want to replace Chris Hughton with.

Steven Reid is currently in caretaker charge and will take tomorrow’s clash against Huddersfield Town away.

However, Forest have found their man now and will be eager to get the deal over the line as soon as they can.

Available after Swansea exit

Cooper parted company with Swansea in July after two years in charge with the Welsh outfit.

He guided them to the Play-Offs in both of the past two seasons and was denied promotion to the Premier League by Brentford in May at Wembley.

Nottingham Forest are now handing him a fresh start ahead of a new era at the City Ground.

Before the Swans

Cooper was a defender in his playing days for the likes of Wrexham, The New Saints, Rhyl and Bangor City.

He got his first coaching roles in the academies at Wrexham and Liverpool before working with the England national team set-up.

Thoughts?

Forest had to make a change but their turnover of managers over recent years has not been healthy at all.

They will hope that Cooper can be a long-term project and there is no doubt that he is a talented manager at Championship level.

He did a good job with Swansea and built a side they very nearly made it to the top flight.