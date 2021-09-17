Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dennis Adeniran has been back in training this week after missing the defeat to Plymouth Argyle, manager Darren Moore has confirmed.

The former Wycombe Wanderers loan ace was absent from the Owls’ clash with Plymouth Argyle last week, watching on from the sidelines as Darren Moore’s side fell to a 3-0 defeat.

However, after missing last weekend’s defeat, a positive update has now emerged on Adeniran’s situation.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Wednesday boss Darren Moore has confirmed that the 22-year-old has been back in training this week ahead of the Owls’ clash with Shrewsbury Town.

When asked if Adeniran would be available for selection against Steve Cotterill’s side, Moore expressed his delight at the midfielder’s return to training.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Dennis has been in the squad and trained this week.

“We are really pleased to have him back around on the training ground.”

With the former Everton and Fulham youngster fit once more, it will be interesting to see if Moore brings him in from the start straight away or puts him on the bench against the Shrews.

Adeniran’s season so far

The midfielder had been involved in every game of the season before missing out against Plymouth.

Across all competitions, Adeniran has featured seven times for Sheffield Wednesday this season. Appearing in central midfield and out on the right-wing at times, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist so far.

Competition for a starting spot

Lewis Wing and George Byers are the main central midfield options as it stands, with Massimo Luongo currently sidelined.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is an option, but he is still waiting on the chance to make his League One debut for Moore’s side.

It will be interesting to see who operates as Moore’s central midfield partnership against Shrewsbury, sitting in and controlling the game from deep to allow star man Barry Bannan to stay further up.