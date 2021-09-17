Preston North End youngster Ethan Walker has joined AFC Fylde on loan, it has been confirmed.

With the summer transfer window done and dusted, EFL clubs are still allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides.

One side who have moved to use this is Preston North End, with the Lilywhites confirming that young forward Ethan Walker has linked up with National League North side AFC Fylde on a temporary basis.

The Championship side confirmed Walker’s departure on Friday afternoon.

The 19-year-old, who mainly operates as a winger, has joined Fylde on a month-long deal and will be looking to get some valuable senior experience under his belt away from Deepdale.

Walker has already picked up first-team action away from Preston, enduring stints with Stalybridge Celtic and Altrincham previously.

Carlisle United spell

Walker also picked up experience while out on loan with League Two outfit Carlisle United during the 2020/21 campaign.

He struggled with injury problems, but still managed to make 17 appearances for the Cumbrians. In the process, the young forward, who can play anywhere across the front three, chipped in with one assist.

Now, he will be looking to make good on his latest chance to catch the eye as he looks to forge a career in the EFL.

Another out on loan

Walker becomes the second young Preston player to link up with Fylde this season, with Jacob Holland-Wilkinson also spending time with Jim Bentley’s side.