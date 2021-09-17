Wycombe Wanderers have completed the signing of 23-year-old midfielder Jean-Baptiste Fischer, it has been confirmed.

French midfielder Jean-Baptiste Fischer has plied his trade across the world, spending time on the books with French giants PSG and U.S. outfit Georgetown University.

Not only that, but the 23-year-old has also trained with Swansea City, spending time with their U23s last season while studying at Swansea University.

Now, it has been confirmed that Wycombe Wanderers have snapped up the midfielder.

As confirmed on the Chairboys’ official website, Wycombe have struck a deal to bring the midfielder to Adams Park on a free transfer.

Baptiste links up with Gareth Ainsworth’s side after a successful trial with the club, coming in to bolster their midfield ranks as they look to bounce straight back to the Championship after last season’s relegation.

11 years with PSG

Fischer, who mainly operates as a central midfielder, joined PSG’s youth academy at the age of eight, remaining with the Parisian giants until his departure in 2016.

He was a captain at youth level for PSG, making his way all the way through to the U19s before leaving five years ago.

Who will he be battling for a spot in the side?

Ainsworth has a host of options available to him in the middle of the park, so it will be interesting to see if Fischer can break into the side.

Dominic Gape, Nick Freeman, Josh Scowen, Oliver Pendlebury, Curtis Thompson, Matt Bloomfield and Adam Leathers are all options in midfield, so he has a fair share of competition for a place in Ainsworth’s plans.