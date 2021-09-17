Blackburn Rovers are said to be open to possibly bringing in another striker on a free transfer.

The Lancashire Telegraph has reported that a swoop for a free agent striker has not been ruled out by Blackburn Rovers CEO Steve Waggott.

Rovers were unable to bring in a new striker in the summer after selling Adam Armstrong to Southampton, with a deal for an unnamed attacker falling through due to medical reasons.

With free agent additions a possibility, here are three options Blackburn Rovers should consider looking at:

Kwang-song Han

The former Juventus U23’s ace is without a club after being let go by Qatari side Al-Duhail SC the summer and would be an intriguing option for Rovers.

While somewhat left field, the North Korean has previously shown he can perform at a decent level.

While on loan with Serie B side AC Perugia, Han managed 11 goals and five assists in 39 games. He also has experience of Serie A football, playing 12 times in the competition.

Hal Robson-Kanu

A name supporters may be more familiar with is Hal Robson-Kanu, who was released by West Brom earlier this year.

The 32-year-old has vast experience in the Championship and Premier League, playing almost 250 times in the second-tier.

The Welshman doesn’t possess the most eye-catching goalscoring record, netting 31 and laying on 22 assists in the Championship. However, he could still prove to be a nuisance for defenders, making him a decent free transfer addition.

Andy Carroll

Another with plenty of experience at the top is Andy Carroll, who was let go by Newcastle United this summer.

The Gateshead-born striker has struggled with injury problems over the course of his career, but his physicality and aerial ability could be of great use to Blackburn Rovers.

Carroll has previously spent time on the books with Newcastle, West Ham United and Liverpool, also amassing nine England caps across his career.