Peterborough United are facing a shortage of strikers with Jack Marriott now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Darren Ferguson confirmed the Peterborough United ace suffered a bad-looking hamstring injury in the defeat to Reading, dealing another blow to the Posh.

Marriott joins attacking prodigy Ricky-Jade Jones on the sidelines, leaving Jonson Clarke-Harris as the only out-and-out striker at London Road.

Even then, Clarke-Harris could miss three games through an FA ban.

With that in mind, Posh should consider looking into the free agent market for some short-term, in-budget options upfront. Here are three options they should take a look at:

Maxime Biamou

Of the three, Biamou has the most Championship pedigree.

The Frenchman was let go by Coventry City earlier this summer after scoring six goals across all competitions last season, also providing three assists.

Formerly of Sutton United and French side AS Fzeure, the 30-year-old would be a solid option on a free transfer.

Kazaiah Sterling

One that would be a bit of a gamble is 22-year-old Kazaiah Sterling.

The London-born forward was released by Spurs earlier this summer and has previously struggled to make an impact on the senior stage, managing only three goals in first-team football after impressing in Spurs’ academy.

However, a short-term deal to give Sterling a chance to prove himself and give Posh boss Ferguson another option upfront could be worth looking at.

Aramide Oteh

Another option with experience of Championship football, Oteh is currently without a team after leaving QPR at the end of his deal.

The 23-year-old featured 21 times for the R’s senior side before his departure, netting two goals. He also spent time on loan with Bradford City, Stevenage, Walsall and Colchester United.

While he doesn’t boast the most prolific record, Oteh does have experience of playing in the second-tier, so could be of use for Posh.

If no striker comes in…

Peterborough United do have some versatile attackers in their ranks if they opt against delving into the free agent market.

Siriki Dembele, who has previously impressed as a winger, has been deployed at striker more often than not recently.

Idris Kanu, who mainly plays on the right-hand side now, is another option, having spent much of his career playing at striker.