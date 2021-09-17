Ipswich Town have suffered a dreadful start to the 2201/22 campaign and currently sit 22nd after six games.

Paul Cook sat down with iFollow Ipswich and looked ahead to this weekend’s clash against Lincoln, “What is our best team (is a) big big question.”

Ipswich’s issues so far this season haven’t come from the attacking third, but much the opposite. The Tractor Boys have scored the joint-fourth most goals in the opening six games. However, it’s a leaky defence which has let them down – they’ve conceded 15 goals in six games, which is three more than any other side in League One.

“At the minute we’re not a team, we play as a group of individuals,” Cook continued.

It doesn’t take much to see where Cook is coming from, after a hectic summer saw the Blues bring in 19 new faces it was inevitable they weren’t all going to gel right away.

The former Wigan manager expressed his plea to the supporters and explained how important it was for them to continue to back the squad over the long season:

“We’re only six games into a 46 game season.

“All I ask them, keep supporting your team and I’ll promise you I’ll deliver what you want.“

There is no doubt amongst those who know League One, Ipswich have game winning talent throughout their ranks, whether that be Joe Pigott or Scott Fraser, or any of their other talents, but taking what they’ve been learned on the training pitch and transferring it to matchday seems to be an issue yet to be ironed out.

A trip to Lincoln City is what lies ahead.

The Imps have endured a mixed start to the season currently sat in 15th after a 5th-place finish and a play-off final appearance last time round. This could make it the perfect fixture for Ipswich to begin their turnaround and inject some optimism back into their supporters.