Stoke City travel to Derby County in the Championship this weekend.

Michael O’Neill takes his Stoke City side to Pride Park on Saturday afternoon. The Potters currently sit in 5th-place of the Championship table after a solid start to the new season, having claimed 14 points from their opening seven games.

Ahead of the trip to Derby, O’Neill has revealed some good news on the injury front for his side – Nick Powell has missed the last five outings with a thigh injury but looks set to make his return this weekend.

“Nick comes back into contention, which is a bonus having not played since Swansea away earlier in the season,” O’Neill told stokecityfc.com.

Elsewhere, Joe Allen was forced off in the last outing v Barnsley with a toe injury, and looks to be 50/50 on whether he’ll play a part this weekend.

“There’s a doubt about Joe who came off with a toe injury. We’ll give him another 24 hours but he’ll be touch and go,” O’Neill continued, before also ruling Steven Fletcher (ankle) and Morgan Fox (hamstring) out of this weekend’s fixture.

After back-to-back fixtures at home – a 2-1 win over Huddersfield Town followed by a 1-1 draw with Barnsley in midweek – Stoke City hit the road again and they’ll be looking for a better performance than on their last away trip.

Stoke were thumped 3-0 by title-challengers Fulham last time they played away from the bet365 Stadium, and Derby will present another tricky assignment having proved plucky so far in the Championship this season.

Wayne Rooney’s side sit in 15th-place of the table having claimed a well-earned point in the goalless draw v West Brom in midweek.

A potential banana skin for Stoke City who could go top of the Championship table with a win this weekend.