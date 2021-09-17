Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton has confirmed new striker Leon Clarke looks set to miss a “significant period of time” through injury.

In the latter stages of the summer transfer window, Bristol Rovers moved to add experienced striker Leon Clarke to their attacking ranks.

The 36-year-old brings bags of experience with him, previously enjoying prolific stints in League One and in the Championship. His start to life with the Gas got off to a strong start too, netting in his debut.

However, after being forced off through injury in his second outing, a worrying update has emerged regarding Clarke’s situation.

As quoted by Bristol Live, manager Joey Barton has confirmed that while the Gas are waiting on a full prognosis of Clarke’s injury, it looks as though he is set for a “significant period” out.

The Bristol Rovers boss expressed his disappointment at the situation, stating:

“Clarkey’s (Leon Clarke) had a bit of a setback.

“Obviously, he came off in the game. We’re waiting on the full prognosis of that, but it doesn’t look too good.

“He’s in today, big Leon, so we’ll have a chat with him and we’ll have a bit of information, but it looks like a long-term one as opposed to a short-term one, so that is a real blow.

“He’s going to miss a significant period of time by the looks of it, so I’m really disappointed.”

Barton went on to admit that bringing Clarke in was a gamble given his recent injury struggles, but added that younger options between 23 and 26 are more expensive.

The Gas’ options upfront

With Clarke seemingly set for a lengthy spell out, it will be interesting to see who Barton deploys at the top of the pitch.

Brett Pitman, Aaron Collins, Harvey Saunders, Kieran Phillips and Ollie Hulbert are all on the books at the Memorial Stadium. It awaits to be seen who is played at striker this weekend, with in-form Leyton Orient awaiting.