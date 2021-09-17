Warren Joyce is helping out Steven Reid in caretaker charge of Nottingham Forest, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live.

The ex-Wigan Athletic boss has made a temporary step up from his role as Nottingham Forest Under-18’s manager.

Joyce, who is 56-years-old, will lend his experience to the Reds’ first-team for their clash against Huddersfield Town tomorrow.

Reid has been placed in charge until a successor is found for Chris Hughton.

He has said: “At the moment, I’ve got Warren Joyce, from the academy, giving me a hand – an experienced manager in his own right, through academy into first-team football. He’s there to speak to and get advice from.”

Joyce made the move to Forest over the summer to link up with their academy having spent the past two years as Salford City’s development squad manager.

Experienced

He is a vastly experienced coach in the game and will be a useful person for Reid to have with him in the dugout tomorrow.

The former defender started his coaching career as player-manager of Hull City.

He then went on to work at Royal Antwerp before managing Manchester United reserves for eight years from 2008 to 2016.

Wigan spell

Wigan came calling in November 2016 whilst they were in the Championship.

The Latics chose him as the man to replace Gary Caldwell but his time in the dugout at the DW Stadium didn’t work out in the end.

He won just six games in 24 and was sacked after four months.

Joyce has since worked in Australia at Melbourne City before returning to England in 2019.