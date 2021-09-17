Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has revealed that Derby County boss Wayne Rooney feels his side could recover from a possible points deduction this season.

Derby County are in an ongoing feud with the English Football League for breaching financial regulations.

Reports this week have suggested that a final decision is on the horizon, and the EFL have recently released a statement stating that they and Derby County are working towards a decision but without putting a time-frame on said decision.

It’s been claimed that the Rams face a nine-point deduction. The club are already playing with a suspended three-point penalty hanging over their heads for a single late payment of players and staff last season, so they could find themselves with a hefty 12-point deduction this season.

But Sky Sports reporter Dorsett has revealed that Rooney and his staff feel like a points deduction can be combated, and that Derby County can remain in the Championship after what’s been a decent start to the campaign.

Dorsett wrote:

“If the punishment comes quickly, I’ve been told Rooney and his squad feel they would have time to react, and potentially recover.

“The longer the negotiations drag on with the EFL, the later in the season the sanction hits, the harder it will be for Rooney and his players.”

Derby County have claimed seven points from their opening seven games so far this season.

It comes after a difficult summer for the club where signings were restricted by the EFL, and the Rams were forced to utilise the free market.

Nevertheless, Rooney’s side have started the campaign much better than many would’ve expected, claiming a point and a clean sheet in the goalless draw v title-challengers West Brom last time out.

Up next for them is a home clash v Stoke City this weekend.