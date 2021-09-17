Last night a South American ESPN report broke suggesting that Sunderland were looking to extend their structure across the North Atlantic Ocean.

It was reported that Sunderland have had failed attempts at purchasing both River Plate and Sud America but now their focus and talks have shifted across Uruguay to a club named Rentistas.

Much like the Black Cats, Rentistas play in the famous red and white and actually enjoyed a relatively successful season back in 2019. They finished third in the Primera Division but have since failed to recapture this sort of form.

It has been made no secret that Sunderland minority shareholder and Uruguayan political figure Juan Sartori has wanted to create a connection between his home nation and Wearside. He first expressed a desire to do this back in 2018 when he joined a partnership with Stewart Donald and Charlie Methven. Donald told Sunderland Echo:

“He’s been talking to Paul Reid, primarily about getting some South American talent into the academy because we see a gap in the market there.”

Ultimately, this partnership failed and Sunderland fans have recently discovered that the two Oxford based business men didn’t have the resources to create such a link between the club and the nation. However, new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus is definitely capable.

It is expected that whether it be Rentistas or another Uruguayan outlet that they will act as a feeder club for the Black Cats where talent can be transferred between the two squads either for financial benefits or experience gains.

We have seen this executed among other owners in the world of football with ‘City Football Group’ owning Manchester City, New York City and Melbourne City.

If done sensibly and correctly then this would be a huge asset going forward for the League One side and it could culminate in some unknown talent beginning their journeys in the lower leagues of England.