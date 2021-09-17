Bournemouth made the tough decision to cut ties with Jack Wilshere at the end of last season.

The midfielder is currently a free agent and continues to weigh up his next move in the game.

Wilshere, who is 29-years-old, is due to train with his ex-club Arsenal, as per Sky Sports (live transfer blog, 17.09.21, 9:05).

His former employers are going to help him maintain his fitness levels.

Last season in the Championship

Wilshere was on the books at Bournemouth last season and went on to make 17 appearances in all competitions for the Cherries.

However, his contract expired at the end of June and they decided not to hand him an extension.

Read: Player released by Bournemouth this summer signs for new club on a free transfer

Arsenal spell

The midfielder made his name at Arsenal but has struggled with injuries throughout his career to date.

Wilshere played 197 games for the Gunners in all competitions, chipping in with 14 goals.

He also had a loan spell away at Bolton Wanderers during the 2009/10 season in the Premier League.

Recent years

Wilshere cut ties with Arsenal in 2018 and then spent three years on the books at West Ham United.

However, he only managed to make 19 appearances during that time for the Hammers.

Read: Bournemouth bring back familiar face

What now?

He is poised to return to the Gunners now to train with Mikel Arteta’s side and get sharp again.

Wilshere is a top quality player and needs to keep fit as he hunts for a new home.

It will be interesting to see where he eventually ends up going.