Cardiff City boss Mick McCarthy has provided an injury update ahead of this weekend’s clash with Bournemouth, confirming Lee Tomlin has undergone groin surgery.

The 32-year-old playmaker saw the vast majority of his 2020/21 campaign plagued by injuries, and his struggles have carried over into this campaign.

Tomlin is yet to feature for Cardiff City under Mick McCarthy with injury and fitness problems the reason.

Now, a fresh update has emerged on the former Peterborough United star’s situation, with McCarthy confirming that the attacking midfielder has undergone groin surgery.

As quoted by Wales Online, the Bluebirds’ boss confirmed Tomlin went under the knife at the start of the week.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Lee Tomlin had a repair operation on a groin problem at the beginning of the week.”

With the creative midfielder taking another step on the road to recovery, it will be hoped he can return sooner rather than later. However, the report states that it seems a return is “still some way off”.

McCarthy also provided updates on the situations of Ryan Giles, Isaac Vassell and Juninho Bacuna.

He confirmed that loaned-in assist king Giles is out having contracted COVID-19, despite being double jabbed and having had the virus before. Vassell has also been isolating after being a close contact with someone who returned a positive test, but he is now back in training.

Bacuna is also back in training after pulling up before Cardiff’s clash with Nottingham Forest, while midfield ace Joe Ralls is set for a month out through a groin problem.

Bournemouth test awaits

Scott Parker’s undefeated Bournemouth side travel to South Wales this weekend as they look to maintain their strong start to the season.

McCarthy’s Bluebirds come into the game off the back of a midweek defeat against in-form Coventry City, so they will be hoping to bounce back with a positive result against the Cherries.