Wycombe Wanderers have signed Adam Leathers following his departure from Leicester City.

Wycombe Wanderers have handed a contract to the youngster, as announced by their official club website.

Leathers, who is 19-years-old, was released by Leicester at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his next move in the game and has found a new club now.

Done enough on trial

Wycombe have been casting an eye over him on trial over recent times and he has done enough to earn himself a deal.

Leathers can play in either defence or midfield so could prove to be a useful addition to Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

‘Develop his game’…

The Chairboys’ Development squad coach, Sam Grace, has said: “Adam has worked hard in his trial period with us and earned the opportunity to develop his game with us even further.”

“Thanks to the backing we’ve received from the board and the management staff of the club, we’ve been able to make great progress with the development squad in a short time, attracting more and more talented young players to the club.”

Leicester academy graduate

Leathers rose up through the academy at Leicester and went on to become a regular for their Under-18’s side.

He then made the step up into the Under-23’s last term and made four appearances in the Premier League 2.

The teenager was also handed his senior debut for the Foxes in an EFL Trophy clash last term against Grimsby Town.

Leicester decided to part company with him when his contract expired at the end of June and Wycombe have now snapped him up.