Coventry City boss Mark Robins has confirmed contract talks with centre-back Dom Hyam are currently ongoing.

The Sky Blues have enjoyed a thoroughly impressive start to the 2021/22 campaign, with former Reading man Dom Hyam playing a big role in their early season form.

Hyam, 25, has played every minute of Championship football so far, helping Coventry City to five wins from their opening seven games.

However, as it stands, the club are at risk of losing the key defender at the end of this season. Now, it has been revealed that Coventry are working towards a new deal to ensure that doesn’t happen.

As quoted by Coventry Live, Coventry boss Mark Robins has confirmed talks are taking place with the defender’s representatives to try and reach an agreement over a new deal.

Robins also moved to heap praise on the Scot, insisting that he still thinks he can develop further.

Here’s what he had to say:

“We’re talking to Dominic’s representatives as we speak, so hopefully that can get resolved.

“I like how he’s started the season.

“He has, at this moment in time, gone above the levels he’s put in. And there looks like there’s still improvement there, so yes, hopefully, we can get that tied down.”

With talks ongoing, it will be hoped that a new deal can be secured for Hyam as he continues to impress in the Sky Blues’ backline.

A mainstay at the back

Since joining Coventry on a free transfer back in 2017, Hyam has gone on to play a hefty 152 times for the club.

The Leuchars-born ace was a mainstay in their promotion-winning 2019/20 campaign and played in 43 Championship games last season, even donning the captain’s armband on a few occasions.

Having played in seven of seven Championship games so far, it will be hoped that Hyam can maintain his form and his place in the side as Robins’ side go from strength to strength.