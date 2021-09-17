Sheffield United manager Slavisa Jokanovic says Sander Berge will be an ‘important player’ for his side this season, after the Norwegian scored his first goal of the season v Preston North End last time out.

Berge, 23, scored his first goal of the season in the 2-2 draw v Preston North End on Tuesday evening.

The midfielder came off the bench to seemingly hand his side the win at Bramall Lane before Emil Riis found a 94th-minute equaliser for the visitors.

It was Berge’s sixth Championship appearance of the season. It comes after a summer of speculation linking him with a move away from Bramall Lane but he remains at the club, and he remains an important player.

Speaking to sufc.co.uk, Jokanovic said of Berge’s role at the club this season:

“Berge is an important player for us. He’s in a different position in midfield and at the end I understand we need to add more passes and I try to use him in a little bit unusual position for him, he played good for a while on one side and on the other side for when he scored the goal. For me it’s more important how we finish the game than how we start the game.

“At the end of the day I’m especially not satisfied how we finish the few games at home, and we’ll start this like always with an 11, if in this 11 there will be Sander Berge or not he will be an important player in all cases.”

Berge joined Sheffield United from Genk midway through the 2019/20 campaign. The Norway international would go on to make 29 Premier League appearances in one-and-a-half top flight campaigns with the Blade’s having struggled somewhat with injuries during his time at the club.

Dropping down into the Championship this summer, Berge was being heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal. But Sheffield United placed a hefty price tag on the player which seemingly deterred any buying clubs from launching a bid.

He’s a player with great ability and in the Championship he should prove a real asset for Jokanovic, should he remain fit and remain in form.

Up next for Sheffield United is a trip to Hull City on Saturday afternoon.