Former Charlton Athletic chairman Matt Southall has agreed a deal to buy a 25% stake of Rochdale, as per Sky Sports reporter Ben Ransom on Twitter (see tweet below).

The ex-Charlton Athletic figure is keen to return to football.

The Morton House Group are selling shares in Rochdale after failing to take control of the North West club.

Southall was a controversial chairman at the Valley and left his role last year.

Rochdale’s situation

Rochdale were relegated from League One last term and are currently doing well so far this season in League Two.

They are managed by ex-Sunderland number two Robbie Stockdale and currently sit inside the Play-Offs after seven games.

Their ownership remains a complicated matter though and there is an air of uncertainty surrounding Spotland at the moment.

Deal agreed

Sky Sports’ Ransom says that Southall has agreed a deal to buy a share in Rochdale and it will be interesting to see what developments arise over the coming days.

What next for the Dale

It is business as usual for Rochdale on the pitch and they will be eager to not let the off-field situation distract them.

They are in action tomorrow away at Mansfield Town and are after their third win on the bounce.

Dale then have an exciting trip to Turf Moor to take on Premier League side Burnley next week.