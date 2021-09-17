Blackburn Rovers have tied young star Ash Phillips down to a new long-term deal, according to reports.

Lancs Live provided the development on the 16-year-old star’s situation, with a new contract said to be agreed.

The report states that a three-year professional deal has been agreed with Phillips and will come into effect when he turns 17 next June.

Blackburn Rovers have seen a host of impressive youngsters make their way through the ranks in recent years, and it seems the young defender could be the latest to make a first-team breakthrough in the future.

Phillips’ breakthrough

While the talented defender is still waiting for his first senior involvement, Phillips is being tipped for a big future at Ewood Park.

He has featured in two Premier League 2 games so far this season, netting once for Mike Sheron’s U23s. He also travelled with the senior side to their Championship tie against Middlesbrough.

Earning recognition

Phillips’ performances for the youth sides and in training with the first-team have seen him attract high praise from manager Tony Mowbray.

The Blackburn boss said the defender could go on to become a “mega footballer”, expressing his excitement regarding the prodigy. However, despite his excitement, he insisted the club will be staying patient in their approach to bringing him into the first-team.

The towering talent isn’t only earning recognition at club level, either. England moved to call him up to the U17s earlier this month. Phillips featured in friendlies against Romania, Portugal and The Netherlands’ youth sides.

Now, with a long-term deal said to be in place, it will be interesting to see how Phillips’ emergence into the senior side pans out this season.