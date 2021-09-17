Sheffield United’s Regan Slater was poised to join Hull City late last month, but the move fell through.

Slater, 22, spent last season on loan with Hull City. He featured 27 times in League One as the midfielder helped Grant McCann’s side to the third-tier title, before returning to Bramall Lane ahead of this season.

Reports last month suggested that the Englishman was poised to return to the Humber on loan for this season. The move wouldn’t materialise though and now The Star reports that talks between the two parties had taken place late in the last transfer window, but for an ‘untimely injury’ scuppering the move.

The Star also goes on to report how the Blades instead turned their attention to ‘brokering agreements for in-coming players’ instead of finalising outgoing loans and sales.

Furthermore, The Star goes on to report that ‘it would be a surprise’ if Hull City don’t reignite their interest in Slater during the next January transfer window.

Slater picked up an ankle injury in the summer which not only scuppered his move to Hull City but has also ruled him out of the start of this season for Sheffield United.

His side have now gone unbeaten in their last three Championship fixtures after a torrid start to the campaign under Slavisa Jokanovic, whose side currently sit in 19th-place of the table.

Whether or not Slater will be in contention to feature once fit remains to be seen. But he’s still a young player who showed potential with Hull last time round, and a possible return to the club in January could really help to continue his progression.