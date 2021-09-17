Rotherham United are prepared to sell Curtis Tilt in January.

Rotherham United are open to selling the Wigan Athletic loan man on a permanent basis, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Tilt, who is 30-years-old, was given the green light to leave the Millers on loan before the end of the last transfer window.

He moved back to the DW Stadium and the door has now opened for the Latics to potentially snap him up for good this winter.

Read: Rotherham United loan man from last season completes move to the MLS

‘Open to anything’…

Rotherham boss, Paul Warne, has said: “He’s gone out to Wigan and if he does really well and they want to speak to me about a permanent deal then we are open to anything.

“If someone offered us money that was sufficient for him then he would be out of the door.”

Current situation

Tilt still has another year left on his contract at the New York Stadium but has fallen down the pecking order of the Yorkshire club.

Rotherham signed him in January 2020 from Blackpool but he has played just once for them.

He was loaned out to Wigan last season and went on to make 38 appearances in all competitions for Leam Richardson’s side.

Read: Wigan Athletic planning ahead for the January transfer window

Thoughts?

Tilt and Wigan are a good match and there is no reason why the ‘Tics can’t sign him on a permanent deal if they want to this January.

His move to Rotherham hasn’t worked out and getting him off their books would be a sensible move.