Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins says he understands their fans’ anger about their start to the season.

Charlton Athletic have made a poor start to the new campaign.

They have won just one out of their opening six games in the league.

It is still early days and the Addicks have plenty of time to get back on track.

Adkins addressed the supporters in his pre-Wycombe Wanderers press conference yesterday: “The fans have been great. They’re right behind the club, the team. You can see them when we’re doing well they’re right behind us – it really lifts everybody.

“I totally understand when things aren’t going well everyone is entitled to vent their frustration – I totally get it. But when we’re doing well they’re right behind the players and they’ve been really, really good.”

He added: “It’s great that we’re going to have that support to cheer us on as we enter a very tough game against Wycombe and obviously against Gillingham.”

Tough game

Charlton lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Town last time out and will be keen to bounce back against Wycombe tomorrow.

They will be backed by a large away following but face a tough test against Gareth Ainsworth’s side.

Team news

The Addicks have Jake Forster-Caskey, Ronnie Schwartz and Ryan Inniss out of action, but Sean Clare, Alex Gilbey and Ben Purrington are back training.

New signings Jonathan Leko, Harry Arter, Sam Lavelle and Papa Souare will all be pushing for starts too.

Need to get a result

One win can change everything and a victory against the Chairboys tomorrow would be a huge one for Adkins.