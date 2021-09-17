Portsmouth are continuing talks with free agent Jay Mingi.

Portsmouth have been casting an eye over the youngster on trial over recent times and remain in negotiations with him, as per a report by The News.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, was released by fellow League One side Charlton Athletic at the end of last season.

He has since been weighing up his next move and has been trying to earn a deal with Pompey.

Read: Portsmouth looking at former Fulham midfielder

Still in talks

Mingi has had some injury problems recently which has meant Danny Cowley’s side haven’t signed him up yet.

Nevertheless, they remain in dialogue with him at this moment in time.

Former West Ham academy player

Mingi started his career on the books at West Ham United and rose up through the academy there.

However, the Hammers didn’t offer him a professional contract so he switched to fellow London side Charlton in 2019.

Read: Charlton Athletic trio return to training

Charlton spell

He was a regular for the Addicks’ Under-23s during his time at the Valley.

He was handed his first-team debut in September last year in an EFL Trophy clash against Brighton Under-21s, before making another appearance in the same competition against Leyton Orient.

They were the only two games the midfielder played for Charlton’s senior side and they decided against extending his contract at the club at the end of June.

What now?



Time will tell whether Mingi will finally become a Portsmouth player or whether he will have to move on and look elsewhere for a new club.