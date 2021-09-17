Nottingham Forest have held initial talks with ex-Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder but a move is unlikely.

Nottingham Forest are in the hunt for a new manager to replace Chris Hughton.

Wilder is available and has held discussions with the Reds, according to a report by Sky Sports.

However, Forest have decided to pursue other options as they aim for a swift appointment.

Cooper in sights

Former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper appears to be their main target and Sky Sports say the club are now negotiating with him.

Blades spell

Wilder, who is 53-years-old, was sacked by Sheffield United in March and has been weighing up his next move in the game.

He spent just under five years in charge of the Blades and guided them from League One to the Premier League in that time.

The former full-back has also managed the likes of Alfreton Town, Halifax Town, Oxford United and Northampton Town in the past.

Thoughts?

Nottingham Forest have a huge decision to make as to who to appoint and Wilder would be ideal for them.

He knows what it takes to get out of the Championship and worked wonders at Sheffield United.

It is a surprise to see them not making a move for him and his wait for another job looks like it will continue.

Cooper is a decent alternative though and got Swansea into the Play-Offs in both of the past two seasons.