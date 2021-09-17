Hartlepool United have signed Mike Fondop following his departure from Burton Albion.

Hartlepool United have acquired the striker on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Fondop, who is 27-years-old, was released by Burton at the end of last season.

He has spent the past couple of months as a free agent but has found a new home now.

‘Delighted’…

The attacker has said: “I am delighted to sign for the club. It is a huge club with great history and even better fans.

“I have trained a few times with Dave Challinor and his side and they are great to work with. I can’t wait to get started.”

Burton spell

Fondop signed for Burton in February on a short-term deal and helped them stay up in League One last term.

He made 17 appearances for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side in all competitions and chipped in with two goals.

Career to date

The Cameroon-born man has spent the majority of his career to date in non-league.

He had spells with the likes of Stanway Rovers, Billericay Town, Oxford City, Guiseley, FC Halifax Town and Wrexham before joining Chesterfield in 2019.



Fondop was a hit with the Spirerites and scored 11 goals in 31 games for them.

Aldershot Town then signed him last year but his time with the Shots was short-lived before his move to Burton.

New home



Hartlepool have made a decent start to life back in the Football League and have further bolstered their attacking options by luring Fondop to the North East.