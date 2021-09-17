Portsmouth are taking a look at Ryan De Havilland after his departure from Fulham, as per a report by The News.

Portsmouth are casting an eye over the youngster in training.

De Havilland, who is 20-years-old, was released by Fulham at the end of last season.

He has been a free agent for the past couple of months and will be weighing up his next move in the game.

Pompey have him in on trial and the youngster will be eager to impress the League One side to earn himself a contract.

‘Really good footballer’…

Their boss, Danny Cowley, has said: “Ryan De Havilland is here. Ryan has been here for a lot of pre-season. He’s a great kid, very technical and a really good footballer. He’s a lovely footballer and he makes training better every day.

“He’s between clubs, so he’s helping us and we’re helping him. It works for us both.” Career to date De Havilland was on the books at Reading as a youngster before switching to Fulham. He went on to make three first-team appearances for the Cottagers before they opted to release him, all of which came in the EFL Trophy. The midfielder was a regular for their Under-18s side before making the step up to the Under-23s. De Havilland made a total of 25 appearances in the Premier League 2, chipping in with two goals and two assists altogether.

What now?

Portsmouth have a decision to make as to whether to hand him a deal or not.

They could see him as an ideal long-term addition.