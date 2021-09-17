Birmingham City have sent goalkeeper Archie Matthews on loan to Bath City, as announced by their official club website.

Birmingham City have allowed the youngster to head out on loan for the next month.

Matthews, who is 20-years-old, only joined the Blues over the summer but has been given the green light to depart.

He was released by Swindon Town at the end of last season and subsequently became a free agent.

Under-23s addition

The stopper spent a couple of months weighing up his options before Birmingham swooped in to land him.

Lee Bowyer’s side handed him a one-year deal with the option to extend it by a further 12 months.

He has since linked up with their Under-23’s side under Steve Spooner.

Career to date

Matthews joined Swindon at the age of 15 and rose up through the academy at the County Ground.

He was a regular for the Robins at various youth levels and had loan spells away at AFC Totton, Thatcham Town and Melksham Town in non-league to get some first-team experience under his belt.

The ‘keeper then played once for Swindon last season before parting company with the Wiltshire side.

New home

Birmingham came calling last month but have now shipped him off to Bath in the National League South.

This is a good opportunity for Matthews to get some game time and boost his development.