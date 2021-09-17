Ex-Sheffield United and Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is keen to return to the game.

The Scotland international has told BBC Radio 5 Live that he wants to find a new club.

McDonald, who is 32-years-old, had a kidney transplant in May.

Thankfully it went well and he has been training for the past three months as he builds up his fitness.

‘The aim’…

McDonald has said: “The aim is to get back in and try and play football again. Whoever gives me the chance now I’ll obviously be grateful to them. I know that I’m going to do a bit of a trial, but it is what it is.

“To have the chance to play football again is more than enough for me, so whatever needs to be done I’ll do it to get back on the pitch.”

Left Fulham

He has spent the past five years on the books at Fulham and made 127 appearances for the London club in all competitions.

Early career

McDonald started out at Dundee before moving to England in 2008 to join Burnley.

He went on to play 64 times for the Lancashire side, as well as having loan spells away from Turf Moor at Scunthorpe United and Notts County.

Blades

Sheffield United swooped to sign him in 2011 and he spent three years on the books at Bramall Lane.

McDonald made 91 appearances for the Yorkshire club and chipped in with five goals whilst they were in League One.

He then moved on to Wolves and spent three seasons at Molinuex before switching to Fulham.