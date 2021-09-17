Blackburn Rovers are not ruling out a move for a free agent striker.

Blackburn Rovers’ CEO Steve Waggott said in a fans’ forum meeting that they could still look to bolster their attacking department, as detailed in a report by the Lancashire Telegraph.

Tony Mowbray’s side missed out on signing a striker in the last transfer window.

Rovers were keen to bring in a replacement for Adam Armstrong.

Missed out

However, they were not able to find one in time before the transfer window slammed shut.

Southampton’s Michael Obafemi opted for fellow Championship outfit Swansea City, whilst Blackburn also saw a different deal collapse too.

Waggott has said: “A deal with another striker the club were keen to sign had unfortunately fallen through at the last minute for medical reasons.”

Free agents out there

There is still the chance to sign players at the moment on free transfers and there are plenty of possible targets still without a club.

It was a frustrating summer for Rovers and many of their fans felt they needed to bring in more players.

Decent start

Nevertheless, it doesn’t seem to be affecting things on the pitch too much at the moment with the current set of players doing well.

The club are currently 8th in the table and are unbeaten in their last three games.

Blackburn beat Hull City last time out and take on Barnsley away tomorrow as they look to push into the Play-Offs.

It isn’t beyond the realms of possibility that Rovers could look to bring in another striker on a free transfer with Waggott suggesting this is an avenue they are exploring.