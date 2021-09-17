Sheffield Wednesday defender Ciaran Brennan is wanted by Chesterfield, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Sheffield Wednesday could loan out the youngster to get some game time.

Brennan, who is 21-years-old, has made one appearance so far this season in the EFL Trophy.

National League side Chesterfield have identified him as a potential loan addition as they look for defensive reinforcements.

Next one out?

Sheffield Wednesday have loaned out the likes of Alex Hunt, Ryan Galvin, Liam Waldock, Charles Hagan and Luke Jackson over recent times to get some experience.

Brennan may well be the next youngster to head out the exit door from Hillsborough.

Current situation

The Republic of Ireland youth international has a year left on his contract with the Owls having penned an extension over the summer.

However, his chances of getting regular first-team football this season are slim meaning a loan move away could be admirable as it would give him the chance to get some more opportunities.

Career to date

Brennan has been on the books at Sheffield Wednesday since 2013 and has risen up through their youth ranks.

The Yorkshire side handed him his first professional contract in 2018 and he has since made a total of five senior appearances.

He was loaned out to Gainsborough Trinity a couple of years ago but that is his only loan move away to date.

Chesterfield are keen now and it will be interesting to see if the Owls let him go.