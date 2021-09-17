Hartlepool United have signed former Luton Town attacker Jordan Cook.

Hartlepool United have lured the forward back to the Football League on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Cook, who is 31-years-old, has been a free agent since leaving National League North side Gateshead at the end of last season.

He has now been handed a move to Victoria Park as the Pools further bolster their attacking department.

Read: Hartlepool United open to loan departures

‘Delighted’…

Cook has said: “I am delighted to finally get this done. I have been training with the squad for a few weeks and it is a great bunch of lads. There is a lot of potential with this squad and I am looking forward to being apart of it”.

Career to date

He started his career at Sunderland and rose up through the youth ranks of the North East side before leaving as a youngster for permanent spells at Charlton Athletic and Walsall.

Luton came calling in 2016 and he spent two years on the books at Kenilworth Road whilst the Hatters were in League Two.

Cook went on to make 58 appearances in all competitions for the Bedfordshire club, chipping in with five goals.

Spells at Grimsby Town and Gateshead have since followed on.

Read: Luton Town man had 10 clubs interested in him during the last transfer window

New chapter

Hartlepool is Cook’s new home and he gives Dave Challinor’s side more competition and depth up front.

The Pools have made a strong start to life back in the Football League and are currently in the top seven.