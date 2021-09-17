Charlton Athletic have Alex Gilbey, Ben Purrington and Sean Clare back in training.

Charlton Athletic take on Wycombe Wanderers away tomorrow.

Gilbey, Purrington and Clare have all been sidelined over recent times but are nearing their returns to action, as per a report by London News Online.

The Addicks have been dealt a blow with Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz now ruled out for the next couple of months, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey remains their only other long-term absentee.

‘Enhances the size of the squad’…

Nevertheless, having Gilbey, Purrington and Clare back is a boost to Charlton as they look to turn their fortunes around.

Adkins has said: “It enhances the size of the squad. We’ve got a bigger group of players on the training ground and we’ve got a big run of fixtures coming up now to the next international break. We’ll see if that happens, whether anyone gets on the international scene either from Rotherham or ourselves.

“We’ve got a tough run of games Saturday-Tuesday, Saturday-Tuesday – all the players will be involved. Horses for courses sometimes with the opposition we’re playing against.”

Competition for places

Purrington has Papa Souare to compete with now as he looks to take back his spot at left-back, whilst Gilbey and Clare offer more competition and depth in the middle of the park.

Big game

Charlton will be back by a large away following at Wycombe tomorrow and the game is a chance for the London club to give their supporters something to cheer about after a poor start to the season.

The Addicks lost 2-1 at home to Cheltenham Town last time out and will be eager to bounce back from that and start climbing up the league table.