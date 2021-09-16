Everton youth coach Phil Jevons has left for Sunderland, as announced by their official club website.

Everton’s Under-18’s assistant manager has departed for a new chapter at Sunderland.

Jevons, who is 42-years-old, has become the first-team coach of the Black Cats.

He will now be working with Lee Johnson as the North East club look to climb out of League One.

Everton spell

Jevons worked with Everton’s Under-16’s side for four years before making the step up a couple of levels ahead of this current season.

However, he has now decided to cut ties with the Toffees and embark on a new challenge.

Everton have thanked him for his work: “Everyone at Everton thanks Phil for his hard work and dedication and wishes him every success in his new post.”

Playing career

Jevons spent his playing career as a striker and started out with the Toffees before spells at Grimsby Town, Hull City, Bristol City, Huddersfield Town and Morecambe.

He knows Sunderland boss Johnson from their time together at Ashton Gate and they are now reuniting at the Stadium of Light.

What now?

Sunderland have made a strong start to the new season and sit top of League One.

Promotion is no doubt the aim for the Black Cats and they will be eager to carry on their impressive run.

They take on Fleetwood Town away this weekend followed by a Carabao Cup tie against Wigan Athletic.