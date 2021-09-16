Preston North End are without Tom Barkhuizen and Ched Evans for this weekend’s clash against West Bromwich Albion.

Preston North End have a few first-team absentees for Saturday.

Barkhuizen has been unwell with Covid and the Baggies’ clash comes too soon for him.

Evans is also ruled out, whilst Matty Olosunde and Izzy Brown remain out on a long-term basis.

Read: Player released by Preston not on Doncaster Rovers’ radar

‘Too soon’…

Preston boss, Frankie McAvoy, has said: “Tom is still unwell, he will be a bit of time before he gets back in but he is making steady progress.

“We just need to do what the doctors tell us, asthma is the main issue and we just need to make sure he is sorted. Ched, it will probably be too soon for him on Saturday which is a bit of a knock for us.”

On a more positive note, the Lilywhites could welcome back Scott Sinclair after he returned to training.

Preston have delved into the free agent market this past week to sign ex-Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham and it will be interesting to see if he plays a part against West Brom.

Season so far

This season has been a bit of a mixed bag for the Lancashire side.

It started off poorly but there are signs now that they are starting to improve.

They gained an impressive late draw against Sheffield United in midweek and will be looking to build on that now.

West Brom will be a tough test at Deepdale on Saturday and are being tipped for promotion by many.

Preston then have a cup game against Cheltenham Town next Tuesday which could be a chance for some younger/fringe players to get some minutes.