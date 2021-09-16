Now, an update has emerged on his absence, revealing a blow to the Posh.

It marked the first time Randall was omitted completely, featuring in the first four Championship games before being an unused substitute against West Brom and Sheffield United.

Questions were asked when the former Exeter City ace was absent from the Peterborough United squad for their midweek clash with Reading.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh boss Darren Ferguson has revealed the 21-year-old midfielder is set to spend the next 10 weeks on the sidelines.

The blow comes after a thigh problem wasn’t reported despite the injury happening a while ago.

Here’s what Ferguson had to say:

“Joel’s injury was avoidable as it happened a while ago and it wasn’t reported, but he will be out for 10 weeks or so.

“I feel for him as well as he is such a versatile and talented lad.”

With Randall set for an extended spell on the sidelines, it will be hoped that the promising youngster can return to action as quickly as possible as he looks to prove himself on the Championship stage.

Who will play in his absence?

Despite the blow, Posh can be glad that they have sufficient midfield options to cover the absence of Randall.

The Salisbury-born talent can play as a left-midfielder, where young stars Harrison Burrows and Kwame Poku can play, as well as versatile attacker Siriki Dembele.

Sammie Szmodics and the aforementioned Poku are the main options in attacking midfield, while Oliver Norburn, Jorge Grant, Jack Taylor, Conor Coventry and Kyle Barker are all available in central midfield.