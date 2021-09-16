Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed striker Jack Marriott has suffered a hamstring injury.

As Peterborough United fell to a fifth Championship defeat, striker Jack Marriott was forced off through injury in the second half.

The Posh ace managed 81 minutes before making way for Sammie Szmodics as Reading defeated Darren Ferguson’s side 3-1, condemning them to 23rd place.

Now, the club look to have been dealt a hefty blow, with Marriott’s injury “not looking good”.

As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, Posh boss Ferguson has revealed that the early diagnosis of the hamstring says “it’s a bad one”.

He went on to express his sympathy for the striker, who has struggled with injury problems previously.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Jack is having a scan later today, but it’s not looking good.

“It is a hamstring injury and the early diagnosis says it’s a bad one. He had a similar injury while at Sheffield Wednesday last season so he could be out for a while.

“It’s a blow because he had started to look sharp again. We thought we had him back to full fitness and he was linking up well with Jonson Clarke-Harris at Reading.

“I feel for him as he has had bad injuries before. I could be wrong about the injury, you never know, but it doesn’t look great for him.”

With the former Derby County striker set to undergo a scan later today (Thursday), it is hoped that the injury is not as serious as first feared and Marriott can return to action as quickly and safely as possible.

Another blow for Posh

Ferguson’s side are enduring a difficult start to life back in the Championship, with only one win from their opening seven games.

The news of Marriott’s injury comes as another blow to Posh, who also have young striker Ricky-Jade Jones sidelined through injury.

If Marriott’s injury is as bad as feared, Peterborough’s options at the top of the pitch will be looking limited. Jonson Clarke-Harris and Siriki Dembele will be the main two options at striker, while versatile ace Idris Kanu can be deployed upfront too.