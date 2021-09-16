Plymouth Argyle are expected to be without George Cooper again this weekend.

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has admitted Saturday’s clash against AFC Wimbledon will come too soon for the winger, as per a report by Plymouth Live.

Cooper, who is 24-years-old, has been out since the Pilgrims’ Carabao Cup game against Swansea City on 24th August.

He is currently recovering from an ankle injury but the League One side are being careful with him.

He’s doing fine

Their boss, Ryan Lowe, has said: “He’s doing fine. He’s out running today I think but we have just got to be careful with him. His ankle was giving him a little bit of grief so we put him in a protective boot to keep his foot as straight as we can.

“Saturday will probably be too soon for him but while everything, touch wood, is going okay there is no real rush.”

Not having Cooper is a blow for Lowe’s side but they need to make sure they don’t aggravate his injury more.

Other news

Plymouth remain without defender James Bolton and attacker Niall Ennis. Both are said to be making good progress though.

Danny Mayor returned to the bench against former club Sheffield Wednesday last time out and could play a part against the Dons.

Big game

The Pilgrims have made a solid start to the season and find themselves in 8th position in the league table, just a point outside the Play-Offs.

They beat Sheffield Wednesday 3-0 last week and will be eager to build on that win.

Wimbledon go into the game a point above Plymouth and have had a decent first month or so of the new campaign as well.