Sheffield United have received a boost with Enda Stevens returning to training.

Sheffield United have the defender back in contention ahead of their upcoming games against Hull City and Southampton, as per a report by the Sheffield Star.

Stevens, who is 31-years-old, has been out of action with a knee injury over recent weeks.

He is yet to play under Slavisa Jokanovic in a competitive game but is back training with the Blades now.

Hull City clash

Sheffield United travel to East Yorkshire on Saturday to lock horns with Hull at the MKM Stadium.

They will be backed by a bumper crowd as they look to bounce back from their disappointing draw with Preston North End last time out.

Jokanovic has a decision to make as to whether to throw him straight back into the side against the Tigers or ease him slowly back in.

Southampton test

Sheffield United take on Southampton at Bramall Lane in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night next week and that may be a more suitable game for Stevens to make his return in.

The Blades are in the Third Round of the League Cup and have a chance to have a decent run.

Hull is the first priority though and Grant McCann’s side haven’t scored in their last six games so will be desperate for a stroke of luck this weekend.