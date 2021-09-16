Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed the departure of goalkeeper Luke Jackson, who has linked up with Guiseley on loan.

With the transfer window closed, EFL clubs are still allowed to send players out on loan to non-league sides in a bid to give them first-team action.

Sheffield Wednesday have ulitised this well, with Liam Waldock and Ryan Galvin among the youngsters heading out on temporary deals.

Now, it has been confirmed that ‘keeper Luke Jackson has become the latest to head out on loan.

As announced on the club’s official website, National League North side Guiseley have swooped to bring Jackson in on loan.

The 19-year-old ‘keeper has joined the club on a one-month deal and will be in contention for their FA Cup clash with Colne this weekend.

It is added that Jackson was initially meant to link up with Guiseley last month. However, as confirmed by manager Darren Moore previously, the young shot-stopper picked up a minor injury, delaying the move.

A shot at first-team action

The move presents Jackson with a chance to test himself at a senior level after making his way through Sheffield Wednesday’s youth ranks.

His only action so far has come with the Owls’ youth sides, but has been involved in the first-team previously. He has been involved in a number of matchday squads but is still awaiting his competitive debut for the first-team.

Now, he will be looking to make the most of his chance to impress away from Hillsborough and forge a career in the senior game.