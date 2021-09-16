Blackburn Rovers loan man Ian Poveda is set to return to Tony Mowbray’s squad for their clash with Barnsley this weekend.

After picking up an assist in his debut for Blackburn Rovers, young winger Ian Poveda has been absent from the last two games against Luton Town and Hull City.

The Leeds United loanee picked up a slight hamstring strain in training, keeping him sidelined for Rovers’ last two games.

However, after a short spell out, it has emerged that Poveda is likely to return to the fold this weekend.

As quoted by Lancs Live, Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has said the 21-year-old will be back in the squad as long as he isn’t feeling sore on Friday.

“Poveda trained today and looked good,” Mowbray confirmed.

“He’s got magic feet. He’ll be added to the squad. He’s ready, it’s not as though he’s been out for weeks, he’s just missed a few days and will be added to the squad as long as he doesn’t come in tomorrow saying he’s sore.”

With the exciting winger in contention for a return to the squad, it will be interesting to see if Mowbray plays him from the start or looks to ease him in somewhat with an appearance off the bench.

Who will he be battling for a starting spot?

Youngsters Tyrhys Dolan and John Buckley have both been utilised on the right-hand side in the absence of Poveda.

Prior to the Leeds man’s arrival, Sam Gallagher, whose favoured role is at striker, also featured out on the right-wing. Summer signing Reda Khadra can also be deployed on either the right or left, so he could be considered as well.