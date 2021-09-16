Blackpool man Demetri Mitchell could be in contention for their clash with Middlesbrough at the weekend, with manager Neil Critchley confirming his recent return to training.

After featuring 39 times across all competitions last season, Blackpool ace Demetri Mitchell has been forced onto the sidelines for the opening six weeks of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 24-year-old picked up a knee injury in the Tangerines’ pre-season clash with Morecambe and has been forced out since.

However, after going through his recovery, it has now been confirmed that the former Manchester United youngster is back in training.

Not only that, but Mitchell could be in contention for a return against Middlesbrough this weekend.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Blackpool boss Critchley confirmed the latest on Mitchell, stating they will have a decision to make regarding his potential involvement this weekend.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Demi’s joined back in team training this week, which is really good news.

“He had a fantastic pre-season, and I thought he ended last season really well.

“I thought he did really well in the play-off final, and it was just disappointing to lose him right at the end of pre-season.

“He’s been out for six weeks, but he’s recovered well lately, and he could be in consideration for this weekend’s match at Middlesbrough. But, we’ll need to decide closer to the time whether it might be a bit too soon for him.”

With this weekend’s clash against Neil Warnock’s Boro closing in, it awaits to be seen if Mitchell is deemed ready for a return to action.

The battle for a starting spot

Much of Mitchell’s action last season came off the bench, with 19 of his 32 League One appearances coming as a substitute.

However, he started in Blackpool’s play-off final win over Lincoln City, so it will be interesting to see if he comes back into the side.

Mitchell’s ability to feature as a left-back, left midfielder or right midfielder gives him multiple positions he could come into the team at.

Luke Garbutt has held down the starting role on the left-hand side of defence, while Josh Bowler and Keshi Anderson have been the go-to options on the wings.