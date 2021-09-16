Sunderland manager Lee Johnson has offered the Black Cats an update on the fitness of new signing Leon Dajaku.

Most Wearsiders were a bit surprised come 2pm last Saturday when it was revealed Dajaku wasn’t part of the matchday squad.

However, Johnson insists Wearsiders have nothing to worry about and it’s all about timing for the German winger. He told Shields Gazette:

“He wasn’t a million miles off it last weekend, he probably just didn’t quite have that conditioning in terms of a match scenario.

“He still doesn’t quite, of course, and we’ve got to work him up to that.”

Dajaku joined the League One leaders on an initial loan, with an option to buy from Union Berlin. It is believed he joined Sunderland whilst still recovering from a foot injury which kept him out of contention for a lot of last season.

Johnson added some refreshing news for Wearsiders:

“We’ve got an opportunity to play him in the next two games and if not, there’s the opportunity to bring him off the bench in those games.

“I definitely think he’s got a start in him, and probably up to sort of 55/60 minutes, or a game-changing 15 to 20 minutes.”

Sunderland travel to the North-West to face former manager Simon Grayson’s Fleetwood Town. This weekend will be the first time Sunderland have played a team thus far this campaign who aren’t sat inside the top nine.

Their focus soon switches to the midweek Carabao Cup clash against Wigan Athletic, a repeat of the opening day fixture where the Red and White Army claimed all three points.

Due to tight fixture congestion, with rotated line-ups expected to be used, this could be the perfect time for Dajaku to make his first start.

Regardless of this, at some point over these next two fixtures Sunderland supporters should get their first glimpse of Dajaku in his new colours.

Could a new attacking talent be set to take England’s third-tier by storm?