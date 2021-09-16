Millwall striker Benik Afobe could return from injury in time for the Lions’ cup clash with Leicester City, according to reports.

The 28-year-old had started in Millwall’s opening five Championship games, netting in defeats to Fulham and Cardiff City.

However, Afobe hasn’t featured since the Lions’ 2-1 win over Blackpool after picking up a knee injury during training.

Now, ahead of their clash with Coventry City, a fresh update has emerged from London News Online regarding the potential return of the Millwall attacker.

The report states that Afobe is unlikely to make in time for this weekend’s tie with the Sky Blues, but he could be back in contention for Millwall’s Carabao Cup tie against Leicester City.

Brendan Rodgers’ Foxes travel to The Den on Wednesday next week, so it will be interesting to see if Afobe comes back into the fold for Gary Rowett’s side in time.

Competition for a starting spot

In Afobe’s absence, Matt Smith and Tom Bradshaw have featured as Rowett’s starting centre-forward.

It will be interesting to see if the former Arsenal man comes straight back into the starting 11 once he returns or if he’s eased in.

It is also possible that Afobe features alongside one of Smith or Bradshaw, with both being played in Millwall’s win over Blackpool in late August.

With Coventry awaiting the Lions, it awaits to be seen who Rowett selects at the top of the pitch as they bid to make it four games undefeated.