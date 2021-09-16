In a season where odds predicted Morecambe to finish 24th in League One, it’s actually Doncaster Rovers who prop up the table going into game week seven.

An incredibly slow and surprising start to the season has left Richie Wellens’ side with one point in the opening six – a similar fate which saw Chris Hughton relieved of his Nottingham Forest duties in the Championship today.

Wellens faced the press this afternoon ahead of a home clash against Morecambe, who achieved promotion last season in via the League Two play-off final.

It isn’t all doom and gloom for Doncaster fans though as their skipper Tom Anderson will be fit to play this weekend following his injury almost a month ago in a goalless draw v Pompey.

“Tom Anderson will be fit to play,” Wellens told Doncaster Free Press. “We’ve conceded a few goals recently where we feel that if Tom was there – just through sheer size and aggression – we don’t concede.

“I’ve spoken in the past and given my thoughts on how good Tom is and how good he can be. He’s our best leader and a well-established centre half in this league.”

Despite a poor opening to the campaign the Doncaster boss is thriving with confidence ahead of this weekend.

“The training over the last few days has been really good and the players have worked hard. This is the best I’ve felt ahead of a game in terms of the players we have available.”

Wellens has set his plan out straight and spoken on the mindset he wants his squad to go into this weekend’s game with.



“No excuses anymore. The message this week is to go for it,” he continued.

“Be expressive, get forward, get numbers in the box. Pass forward, run forward, if you’ve got the opportunity then drive forward.

“Training has been really, really good. We’re going full throttle at the weekend.”

This fighting talk from the Rovers boss soon saw him directly address the fans in a bid to get the upper edge over Morecambe this Saturday. He expressed the importance that the fans continue to back this young Donny squad.



“I’m not sure that our supporters know how crucial they’re going to be over the next six or seven weeks.

“We’ve got a young group of players who are learning – we need everyone to get behind them because with the fans behind them, these players will start to grow and improve.”

Doncaster have one of the youngest squads in the division with an average age of just 24 and with such a lacklustre start to the campaign Wellens will be desperate to find a turnaround in form soon before things become messy for him in South Yorkshire.